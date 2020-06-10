PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $88,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,954,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,462 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,878 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

