PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TC Pipelines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in TC Pipelines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

TCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NYSE:TCP opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

