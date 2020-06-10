PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,116 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 198.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

