PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,278 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1,205.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Dropbox by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 6,300 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $142,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,090 shares of company stock worth $18,235,291. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.