PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Cheuvreux lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of TS opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris SA has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

