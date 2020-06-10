PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBP opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.