PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.06. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

