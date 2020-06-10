PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 280.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,063,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CHU opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHU. Nomura Securities cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

