PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,673 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.45 million, a PE ratio of -211.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

