PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,610 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

