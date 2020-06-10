PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $44,720,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 445,397 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 269,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,460.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

