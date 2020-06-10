PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter.

SMB stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

About VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

