PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

KLIC stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

