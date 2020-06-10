Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

