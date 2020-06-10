Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,877 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,378,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. CSFB cut their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

