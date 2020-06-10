Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Shares of IRM opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

