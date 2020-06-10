Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Banner worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Banner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

