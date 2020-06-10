Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 892,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 44,129 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $74,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sullivan Marianne acquired 85,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $558,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,533.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 164,957 shares of company stock worth $1,109,315. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

