Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,973 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $3,866,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 1.50. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

