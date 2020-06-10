Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,112 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of FGL worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FG. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter valued at $11,085,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter worth about $14,192,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in FGL during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in FGL during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FGL by 88.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

FG stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FGL Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.58.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. FGL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

In other FGL news, General Counsel Eric L. Marhoun sold 153,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,609,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,753.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Bayer sold 59,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $635,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672 shares in the company, valued at $685,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,533 shares of company stock worth $5,299,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

