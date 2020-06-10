Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,966 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visteon by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Visteon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

