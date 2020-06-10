Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,466 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Amerisafe worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the first quarter worth $3,563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 39.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 51,811 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 256.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 47,697 shares during the period.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.