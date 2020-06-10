Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Korn Ferry worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Sidoti downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE KFY opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,827.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

