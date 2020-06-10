Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of PRNB opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $50,458.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,299,269. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

