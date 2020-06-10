Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 589 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,885,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 925.31 and a beta of 0.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.