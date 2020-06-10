Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $152,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,398,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,261 shares of company stock worth $103,421,813. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $148.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

