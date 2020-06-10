Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,331 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 420,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 104,005 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

