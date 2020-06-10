Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 732,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 701,841 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

