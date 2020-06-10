Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Boston Partners boosted its position in Total by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Total by 991.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Total by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Total by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth $44,466,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,661,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,465.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.