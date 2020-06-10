Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,851 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 807.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

YUMC opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $51.52.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

