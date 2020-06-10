Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 318,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

