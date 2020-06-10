Private Advisor Group LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $99,526.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,188 shares of company stock valued at $25,073,566 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 0.86. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.