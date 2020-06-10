Private Advisor Group LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

