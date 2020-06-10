Private Advisor Group LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

NEM opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,342 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

