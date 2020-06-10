Private Advisor Group LLC Has $503,000 Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,034,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 690,894 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

NYSE CAH opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

