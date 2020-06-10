Private Advisor Group LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.