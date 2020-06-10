Private Advisor Group LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,152 shares of company stock worth $25,054,952 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.59.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

