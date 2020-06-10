Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 164.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 22.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.37. Wpp Plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms have commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

