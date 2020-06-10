Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.55.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 15,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $1,689,158.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,392,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,293 shares of company stock valued at $167,217,788. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $224.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.41 and a beta of -1.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

