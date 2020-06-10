Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 822 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:GLW opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.