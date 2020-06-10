Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,872,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 17,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

