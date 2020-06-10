Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1,284.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 69,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

