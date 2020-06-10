Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,264,284. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

NYSE PAYC opened at $331.02 on Wednesday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.