Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,420 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. The business had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.