Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,025 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,237,454 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 916,712 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Corteva by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Corteva stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

