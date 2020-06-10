Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $498,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

