Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,446 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 2,145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $10,125,155.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,533,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,596,737.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,561,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,379.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,789,509 shares in the company, valued at $199,680,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,759,468 shares of company stock worth $55,049,552 in the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PSEC. Raymond James downgraded Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

