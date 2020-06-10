Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Rambus worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Rambus by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,369 shares of company stock valued at $346,999. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

RMBS opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

