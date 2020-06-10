Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rev Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.57.

Get Rev Group alerts:

NYSE REVG opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $504.17 million, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 2.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rev Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin Fish acquired 15,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rev Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.