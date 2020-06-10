Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Shares of Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $2.01. Rewalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 743,000 shares trading hands.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 111.44% and a negative net margin of 379.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rewalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Rewalk Robotics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 229,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rewalk Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

